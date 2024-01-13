‘Alhamdulillah, Kabul’: Jovan ties the knot

Yesterday night, Farhan Ahmed Jovan pleasantly surprised his fans by posting two pictures from his wedding ceremony on his verified Facebook page, accompanied by the caption, "And we both expressed gratitude, saying Alhamdulillah, Kabul."

Photo: Chayachobi

However, the actor chose not to reveal his wife's face or mention her name. The Daily Star later uncovered that the bride goes by the name Sajin Ahmed Nirjona.

Photo: K Nasif photography

She is currently pursuing her studies at a private university in Dhaka. Their relationship spans over one and a half years, after which they received both families' consent for marriage.

Multiple reliable sources have confirmed to the Daily Star that the couple completed their akdh last Friday night, with the wedding reception scheduled to take place on January 20.