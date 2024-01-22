TV & Film
Mon Jan 22, 2024 11:34 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 11:48 AM

Jovan finally introduces Nirjona, his bride

Photos: K Nasif Photography

On January 12, Farhan Ahmed Jovan revealed to his fans that he had finally found his soulmate. While the actor initially kept his bride's identity confidential, The Daily Star discovered that her name is Sajin Ahmed Nirjona.

Photo: Safa Kabir's official page

Following their akdh, the couple recently organised the main programs for their friends and family.

Photo: K Nasif photography

Pictures from the wedding have been circulating on social media, featuring actors such as Safa Kabir, Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, Siam Ahmed, and Tawsif Mahbub participating in the wedding festivities.

Photo: K Nasif Photography

Both the bride and groom complemented each other in dusty pink lehenga and Punjabi suits. Despite the actor sharing only one picture on his official account, it's clear that the couple is deeply in love.

During their sangeet ceremony, Jovan donned a black Punjabi, while the bride looked stunning in a red salwar suit. The couple couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed alongside their celebrity friends for pictures.

Sajin Ahmed Nirjona is currently pursuing her studies at a private university in Dhaka. Their relationship spans over one and a half years, after which they received consent for marriage from both families.

