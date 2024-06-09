Nirjhar’s ‘Jeta Amader Nijer Moton’ unveiled

In order to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, Enamul Karim Nirjhar, an architect, filmmaker, and lyricist, has developed yet another unique initiative involving music. His project titled "Ek Nirjharer Gaan", comprises more than 50 singers from different generations in the country who have come together to sing 63 original songs.

These tracks from "Ek Nirjharer Gaan" will be released in nine episodes which will have seven songs on the Gaanshala Eknc YouTube channel. 13 music directors have worked as composers in this project.

On June 8, a programme was organised to mark the release of the collection "Jeta Amader Nijer Moton" at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro. Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed was present as the chief guest in addition to other artistes and distinguished personalities.

At the event, Nirjhar said that he has no direct sponsorship in this initiative, but that City Group has come forward as a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) partner for cultural development. Along with their financial investment, he also invested in his talent – namely his own writing and music. He is not expecting any money in return. He calls this investment Intellectual Social Responsibility [ISR].

Speaking on the occasion, Nirjhar said, "The main objective of the nine-year initiative is to build self-reliant and future-oriented institutions for professionals in various creative mediums. Gaanshala is regularly engaged in creating original songs. To build this foundation, we are trying to unite institutional and intellectual social responsibility."

"The objective of this process is to create opportunities for vocalists, musicians, lyricists, composers, sound engineers, and producers so that they can earn money honestly. Eventually, they will take over the management of this institution," explained Nirjhar.

All the songs in this project have been written and composed by Enamul Karim Nirjhar. The first episode was launched yesterday with the song titled "Jeta Amader Nijer Moton" voiced by eminent singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya. Besides Bannya, the songs have also been sung by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Bappa Mazumder, Kumar Bishwajit, Fahmida Nabi, Shafi Mondol, Somnur Monir Konal, Abanti Sithi, and Nobonita Chowdhury among others.

In the event, the parts of the songs made during the last two years were shown on the screen. In the beginning, the song "Jeta Amader Nijer Moton" sung by Rezwana Choudhury Bannya was included in collection-1. Other songs in this episode are Shuvendu Das's "Eta Gaan", Abanti Sithi's "Nah Bola Shomoy", Sagor Dewan's "Bosar Ghor", Shayantani Twisha's "Ar Kichu Pari Nah Dite", Adnan Rashid's "Montronaloy" and Punom Ghosh's "Ekti Nishwas".

Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed said, "Enamul Karim Nirjhar's creation is multidimensional. Whether it is elemental or compound it has its own identity. The most important thing is that there is a promise in it. That commitment is the desire to do something for society. Desire to serve the industry. As a humanitarian, his initiative is admirable, followed. And the words of the time are brought out in the songs, written and sung as neatly as sung by the artiste."

Rubaiet Ahamed, brand manager at City Group expressed optimism regarding the songs, 'All the songs of this collection may not be popular with the audience. We do not expect that. However, the project may bring around a new group of audience. That will be our biggest success."