Nipun and Barshon reunite as husband-wife for ‘Ajan’

Last year, Imtiaz Barshon and Nipun Akter acted together for the first time. They were seen in the web film "Opolap" and their pairing was well-received by the audience. Nipun herself was mesmerised by Imtiaz Barshon's acting. In "Opolap", they were seen portraying a modern urban married couple. Nipun was depicted as falling in love with someone else while Barshon's character became a murder victim in the storyline — which captivated the audience.

Now, in the movie "Ajan," they worked together again for the second time. Barshon expressed his experience of working with Nipun, saying, "In 'Ajan', we are portraying completely different characters compared to what the audience saw us in before. This time, we are depicting the roles of a husband and wife, which has been a fantastic experience. The storyline of this movie is set in the '80s."

The shooting for "Ajan" took place in Gazipur last year. Currently, the dubbing for the movie is in its final stage. Regional language has been adopted for the rural characters in the dubbing process. Barshon mentioned, "Our understanding during the shooting was amazing. Nipun played the role of a girl from a village, and I played a farmer. It was fun portraying these characters, and we enjoyed the shooting."

Shooting for the entire movie "Ajan" has been completed. Currently, the dubbing process is underway. Director Zahid Hossain expressed his desire to submit the movie to a film festival. He mentioned that its storyline revolves around the political reality of the '80s, the rise of war criminals, and the struggle of a girl who cannot become a mother. The overall story progresses around her.