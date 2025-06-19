I get teary-eyed when I receive love: Zahid Hasan

After years away from the spotlight, veteran actor Zahid Hasan has made a powerful return to the silver screen with "Uthsob"—a multi-starrer Eid release that has emerged as both a commercial success and an emotionally significant milestone for the celebrated performer.

Sharing the screen with iconic 90s stars such as Jaya Ahsan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Aupee Karim, and Afsana Mimi, Zahid Hasan leads the ensemble cast in a film that has quietly surpassed expectations. Within just 10 days of its theatrical release, "Uthsob" has grossed over Tk 1.14 crore, largely driven by positive word-of-mouth and consistent audience turnout. Plans for an international release are already underway.

Yet, behind the film's triumph lies Zahid Hasan's private struggle. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka with pneumonia on June 6, just a day before Eid-ul-Azha, and was unable to join his co-stars in the film's promotional campaign. From his hospital bed, he watched reviews pour in and audiences respond with warmth—something he described as profoundly moving.

"Every time I receive love from my audience, it brings tears to my eyes. Over the years, I've been part of many films, even received national awards—but the response to this film feels different. It's deeply personal, incredibly special. The warmth, the love—it's overwhelming. With this kind of support, we'll keep striving to make even better films, ones that speak to the heart," said Zahid.

"Today is my Eid," he added, describing the joy of finally reuniting with his colleagues—many of whom, including Jaya, Aupee, and Chanchal, had promoted the film in his absence.

"I am so thankful to all of you who put out good words about our films, and as I was observing the audience's reaction and good reviews from my hospital bed, I couldn't wait to join my colleagues and friends in high spirits."

Speaking to The Daily Star during his hospitalisation, Zahid had said, "I had been suffering from a high fever for two days before Eid. Eventually, I had to be hospitalised. I was tested for both dengue and COVID-19, but thankfully, the results came back negative."

Sadia Ayman and Shoumya Joyti watching their film "Utshob"

His wife, actress and dancer Sadia Islam Mou, also asked well-wishers to pray for his recovery.

Directed by Tanim Noor, "Uthsob" marks not only Zahid Hasan's return as a lead actor, but also as a voice in modern Bangladeshi cinema. The film's resonance with mature audiences has been particularly noteworthy.

"We could attract the audiences of our generation, senior people, which would not have happened without you all," he said, acknowledging the role journalists played in amplifying the film's visibility.

Photol: Collected

"I am too gratuitous to each and every one of my production and directorial unit, co-actors who made this film possible. It is my only wish now that as people from all walks, generation, age, class, religion, ethnicity, political background come forward to enjoy the film, we would peacefully reside in the country celebrating our differences. We will celebrate each of us and build a peaceful country ahead. Each of your appreciation makes me cry out of gratitude."

Zahid Hasan was also recently seen in Raihan Rafi's "Amalnama", playing a police officer.