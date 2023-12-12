Jennifer Aniston reveals Matthew Perry's positive state before tragic demise

In a heartfelt interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her iconic role in "Friends", shared intimate details about her last conversation with co-star Matthew Perry before his unexpected demise. Aniston disclosed that Perry seemed content and healthy as he was enthusiastically working on improving his well-being. She emphasised that he had quit smoking, was actively pursuing fitness, and appeared genuinely joyful, dispelling any notion of personal struggles leading to his untimely death at the age of 54.

Aniston recounted their last interaction, affirming Perry's positive attitude, stating, "He was happy—that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty…. He wasn't struggling."

She further added, "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard... I also have to say I think Matthew Perry's dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy."

Having previously paid tribute to Perry on social media, Aniston expressed her deep affection, remembering him as a source of joy on and off-screen. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying "Could you BE any crazier?"

Jennifer Aniston also took to her Instagram Stories to encourage support for the Matthew Perry Foundation's efforts in aiding those battling addiction, a cause Perry himself passionately supported. His sudden passing, deemed an apparent accidental drowning, sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, leaving fans mourning the loss of the beloved actor who charmed audiences as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series "Friends".

Matthew Perry's legacy endures through his remarkable contributions to the iconic show, where he starred alongside Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC's "Friends".