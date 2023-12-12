Obama-produced film sparks controversy over ‘cautioning against whites’

Former President Barack Obama finds himself embroiled in controversy following the release of a film, "Leave the World Behind", in which he serves as a consultant. The movie's content has ignited significant criticism, particularly for its focus on cautioning against white individuals. Questions have arisen about Obama's involvement in the production, given his post-presidential engagement in the entertainment industry.

The latest project from Obama's production company, Higher Ground, directed by Sam Esmail, is a 2023 American apocalyptic psychological thriller boasting an ensemble cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon.

The storyline revolves around Julia Roberts' character, Amanda Sanford, who takes a vacation to a rented house on Long Island with her family. As the plot unfolds, escalating technological breakdowns lead to a series of mysterious and unsettling events, including a blackout, distressed individuals seeking refuge, and cryptic messages hinting at geopolitical tensions.

Since the film premiered on Netflix, social media has become a platform for expressing opinions about a specific scene that has drawn considerable controversy. This particular moment features an African-American father-daughter duo, where the daughter is depicted saying, "I'm asking you to remember that if the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily to anyone, especially white people."

Expressing concerns, an account named 'End Wokeness' on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared the scene, labelling it as an attempt by Barack and Michelle Obama to produce their first fictional film titled "Leave The World Behind" on Netflix.

The post criticised the plot about a cyberattack causing a nationwide power shutdown, hinting at "predictive programming" and condemning a scene that appears to criticise white people.

Similarly, individual commentator Will Cain posted on the same platform, highlighting the Obamas' involvement in the film's production process, mentioning their influence on the script and character development. The post specifically called out a line perceived as racist: "trust should not be doled out easily to anyone, especially white people."

The controversy surrounding "Leave the World Behind" continues to spark debate and discussions across social media platforms, drawing attention to the film's thematic elements and Obama's role in its creation.