Courteney Cox pays tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry

"Friends" gave us one of the most iconic TV pairs of all time- Chandler and Monica, who remain one of television's most favourite on-screen couples to date.

Yesterday, Cox took to social media to share a video of Monica and Chandler's first fling in the hit NBC sitcom, eventually leading to their marriage. Theirs is undoubtedly one of the most adored fictional relationships in recent television history.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty, and I miss you every day," Cox said in the post's caption.

"There are thousands of moments I wish I could share when you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew." For the time being, here's one of my favourites."

"To give you a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London," she said. However, because of the audience's reaction, it became the start of their love story.

"Before we started filming, he whispered a funny sentence for me to say. He did stuff like that all the time. He was both hilarious and kind."

The video was divided into two parts: a clip from the show and a longer version demonstrating how close Cox and Perry were in real life.

Ross (David Schwimmer) comes into the room, ecstatic that he's getting married that day, while Chandler lies in bed, trying not to appear suspicious. When Ross exits the room, Monica emerges from beneath the covers and asks, "You think he knew I was here?"

The same thing happens in the clip of "What Happened," as Cox dubbed it, but when she asks Chandler whether he thinks Ross knew she was there, the actors have a long, slightly awkward silence before Cox laughs, "OK, your turn," and pretends to crawl back under the covers.

"We're kidding," she says, laughing. "He told me to say it!"

The actress's statement comes only hours after her Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc posted his touching tribute to Perry.