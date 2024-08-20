TV & Film
Tue Aug 20, 2024 05:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 05:25 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ set to debut at San Sebastian Film Festival

Tue Aug 20, 2024 05:11 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 05:25 PM
Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ biopic set to debut at San Sebastian Film Festival
Photos: Collected

Johnny Depp is returning to the director's chair with his second film, a biopic titled "Modi—Three Days on the Wings of Madness", which will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival next month.

This marks Depp's first directorial venture since his 1997 film "The Brave", which faced critical backlash.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Johnny Depp Modi biopic, San Sebastian Film Festival, Johnny Depp director, Modi Three Days on the Wings of Madness, Riccardo Scamarcio Amedeo Modigliani, Johnny Depp return to film, World War I Paris movie, Stephen Graham Al Pacino Modi, Amber Heard defa

"Modi", starring Riccardo Scamarcio as the iconic Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, will be screened in the festival's out-of-competition section. The film's storyline is described as "a tale of art, love, and rejection," unfolding over 72 hours of intense and chaotic events set against World War I in Paris. Alongside Scamarcio, the film features performances by Stephen Graham, Al Pacino, and Antonia Desplat.

This project is significant for Depp as it comes after his widely publicised 2022 defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The legal battle, stemming from Heard's accusations of domestic abuse, ended in Depp's favour, but not without affecting his career. 

Johnny Depp Modi biopic, San Sebastian Film Festival, Johnny Depp director, Modi Three Days on the Wings of Madness, Riccardo Scamarcio Amedeo Modigliani, Johnny Depp return to film, World War I Paris movie, Stephen Graham Al Pacino Modi, Amber Heard defa

The actor's reappearance in the film world began with the 2023 Cannes premiere of Maïwenn's directorial "Jeanne du Barry". Now, "Modi" continues his return to the industry. Although there was speculation that "Modi" might premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film ultimately found its place in San Sebastian's lineup.

The anticipation surrounding "Modi" signals a new chapter for Depp, as he re-establishes himself both in front of and behind the camera.

IIFA 2024 nominations: ‘Animal’ leads with most nods
Read more

IIFA 2024 nominations: ‘Animal’ leads with most nods

Related topic:
Johnny DeppJohnny Depp directorJohnny Depp ModiSan Sebastian Film FestivalModi Three Days on the Wings of MadnessRiccardo Scamarcio Amedeo Modigliani
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Johnny Depp responds to accusations of abuse by ‘Blow’ co-star Lola Glaudini

Johnny Depp responds to accusations of abuse by ‘Blow’ co-star Lola Glaudini

5m ago

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

1y ago

76th Cannes starts with Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry'

1y ago
Johnny Depp on Cannes comeback: I didn't go anywhere

Johnny Depp on Cannes comeback: I didn't go anywhere

1y ago

Amber Heard's film premiere sparks controversy debate at prestigious film festival

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

এইচএসসির অবশিষ্ট পরীক্ষা বাতিল

পরীক্ষার ফলাফল কীভাবে হবে, তা পরবর্তীতে সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়ে জানানো হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দিয়ে গণতন্ত্রের প্রতি অঙ্গীকার রক্ষা করছে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification