Johnny Depp’s ‘Modi’ set to debut at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp is returning to the director's chair with his second film, a biopic titled "Modi—Three Days on the Wings of Madness", which will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival next month.

This marks Depp's first directorial venture since his 1997 film "The Brave", which faced critical backlash.

"Modi", starring Riccardo Scamarcio as the iconic Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, will be screened in the festival's out-of-competition section. The film's storyline is described as "a tale of art, love, and rejection," unfolding over 72 hours of intense and chaotic events set against World War I in Paris. Alongside Scamarcio, the film features performances by Stephen Graham, Al Pacino, and Antonia Desplat.

This project is significant for Depp as it comes after his widely publicised 2022 defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The legal battle, stemming from Heard's accusations of domestic abuse, ended in Depp's favour, but not without affecting his career.

The actor's reappearance in the film world began with the 2023 Cannes premiere of Maïwenn's directorial "Jeanne du Barry". Now, "Modi" continues his return to the industry. Although there was speculation that "Modi" might premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film ultimately found its place in San Sebastian's lineup.

The anticipation surrounding "Modi" signals a new chapter for Depp, as he re-establishes himself both in front of and behind the camera.