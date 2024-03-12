Johnny Depp congratulates Robert Downey Jr on his first Oscar win

Johnny Depp has recently taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message congratulating his friend and colleague Robert Downey Jr on his first Oscar win at the 96th Oscars.

Depp shared two photos of him and Robert Downey Jr at the Golden Globe Awards in 2011, with a message as Downey took home his first Academy Award at the ceremony.

"Let's try this again… congrats to my dear friend," Depp wrote in a caption placed below the two photos on Instagram. The two stars have never been in a film together, but have run in many of the same circles and are friends.

With his Best Supporting Actor win for "Oppenheimer" it was Downey's third Oscar nomination. The actor received a Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the 2008 comedy "Tropic Thunder" and a Best Actor nomination in 1993 for portraying movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1992's "Chaplin".

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," Downey joked during his acceptance speech on Sunday. "I'd like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you."

"Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me," he added of "Oppenheimer". "(Director) Christopher Nolan knew it, (producer) Emma Thomas made sure she wrapped — surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time. Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon … it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it," he stated concluding his Oscar acceptance speech.