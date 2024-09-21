Johnny Depp to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Johnny Depp will be celebrated with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Festival, where his directorial feature "Modì" is slated to be showcased. The film delves into the life of renowned Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, famed for his revolutionary approach to portraiture and nudes that shaped modern art.

The Rome Film Festival which will run from October 16 to 27 will showcase the film in the non-competitive Grand Public section before its nationwide release in Italy.

Starring Riccardo Scamarcio in the lead role, the movie portrays a transformative 72-hour period in Amedeo Modigliani's life during World War I, which, marks a pivotal moment that cements his legacy as an artistic icon.

In addition to Riccardo Scamarcio, the film boasts a distinguished ensemble cast, featuring Al Pacino, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, and Sally Phillips.

This project is one of Johnny Depp's first major undertakings following his highly publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Heard had accused Depp of domestic violence, leading him to file a defamation lawsuit, which he ultimately won. Despite his legal victory, the case took a significant toll on Depp's career.