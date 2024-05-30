‘The Umbrella Academy’ gears up for its final showdown in new trailer

Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fourth and final season of its hit superhero series "The Umbrella Academy". Set to the electrifying beat of Europe's 1986 anthem "The Final Countdown", the trailer reveals the Hargreeves siblings stepping out of their mundane lives to unite for one last adventure.

Inspired by the graphic novel series penned by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, "The Umbrella Academy" follows a dysfunctional family of adopted super-powered siblings striving to thwart global catastrophes. This season, the Hargreeves face an unprecedented challenge: navigating life without their powers. The previous season culminated in a universe reset that stripped them of their abilities.

Returning to their roles are Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. A standout moment in the trailer showcases Min's Ben Hargreeves, utilising his octopus-like tentacles in a dramatic fight scene.

Joining the stellar cast for the final chapter are Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross. Offerman and Mullally step into the roles of Drs Gene and Jean Thibedeau, quirky community college professors from New Mexico plagued by severe déjà vu. Cross portrays Sy Grossman, a timid business owner desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Video of The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

"The Umbrella Academy" last graced screens in June 2022 with its third season, having originally debuted in 2019, followed by a successful second season in 2020.

Steve Blackman, the creative force behind the series, continues on as the executive producer and showrunner. He is joined by executive producers Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, and Beau Bauman. The original creators, Way and Bá, serve as co-executive producers. Produced by UCP for Netflix, the series promises a gripping conclusion.

The final season, comprising six episodes, is set to premiere on August 8. Watch the teaser trailer below.