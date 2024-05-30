Dua Lipa calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

While celebrities pour out their support of Palestine amidst Israel's inhumane bombing, where at least 45 people, including children, were killed at a refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza, following an Israeli air strike.

From Hollywood to Bollywood-everybody is sharing the traumatic images and videos of children burning and crying in Rafah. Popular names like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Nicola Coughlan, Mark Ruffalo, Jenna Ortega, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, amongst others have shared the image with the hashtag #AllEyesonRafah.

Photo: Collected

As 'All Eyes on Rafah' gained momentum on social media, Dua Lipa was among the many celebrities who took to her Instagram story to support the Palestinians and raise awareness about the Israeli attacks.

Photo: Collected

British Kosovar singer Dua Lipa has shared her support for #AllEyesOnRafah, advocating for an end to what she describes as Israel's ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.

The celebrated pop star, who recently released her hit album "Radical Optimism," expressed her support for Palestine in a new Instagram update, referencing the viral image spearheaded by activists and humanitarian groups.

Photo:Jehad Alshrafi/AP

Lipa shared a graphic from Artists4CeaseFire and wrote, "Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza," along with #AllEyesOnRafah. The pop singer describes the Israeli military operations as "Israeli genocide."

In the world of pop, where celebrities are under close public scrutiny for commenting on sensitive issues, Dua Lipa always speaks her mind. She leverages her platform to raise awareness about important social issues.

Photo: Collected

Dua Lipa shared her perspective on the Israel-Hamas conflict to Rolling Stone, where she emphasised the importance of a "humanitarian cease-fire" in January 2024.

Earlier, Celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Joaquin Phoenix signed an open letter, urging President Biden to advocate for de-escalation and a cease-fire. Emphasising the urgent need for world leaders to address the humanitarian crisis, she called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Photo: Collected

Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, has become a refuge for many Palestinians displaced by ongoing Israeli attacks after it was previously labeled a 'safe zone.'

A report from The Associated Press highlighted that recent shelling and airstrikes by Israel killed 45 people, including children, between Monday and Tuesday (May 27-28). The report also noted that more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.

The phrase "All Eyes On Rafah" is being spread on social media, urging people not to turn away, to demand a ceasefire, and to support those enduring life in refugee camps without humanitarian aid.

Organisations such as Save The Children, Oxfam, Americans For Justice In Palestine Action, Jewish Voice For Peace, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign have propelled these images to viral status on social media, garnering over 29 million shares on Instagram in less than a day.