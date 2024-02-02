Quentin Tarantino to reunite with Brad Pitt for his last film

Brad Pitt is all set to reunite with acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino, presumably for the director's final film titled "The Movie Critic", set against the backdrop of 1977 Los Angeles, USA.

The film will mark their fourth collaboration, in continuation of their cinematic reunion in the already existing line of critically acclaimed and blockbuster hits like, "True Romance" (1993), "Inglourious Basterds" (2009), and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019). The last film earned Pitt his first Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Tarantino, who denoted Pitt as "one of the last remaining big screen movie stars," plotted a narrative that revolves around a film critic who works for a magazine called "The Popstar Pages". Tarantino further revealed that the film is "based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag."

The film is being presumed to be the last film by the renowned director as he had previously announced his intention to retire after making 10 films. "The Movie Critic" will be his 10th feature film, following "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which collected $377m worldwide.

Pitt's involvement in the film is still uncertain due to his packed schedule. Currently, he is filming an Apple-backed "Formula 1" film based on racing alongside director Joseph Kosinski, known for directing "Top Gun: Maverick".

Pitt is set to feature in another Formula One untitled movie alongside Javier Bardem and Damson Idris. Furthermore, he will co-star with George Clooney in the Apple thriller "Wolfs", and he was last seen in projects like the action thriller "Bullet Train" and the drama "Babylon".

Tarantino has said that he wants the lead of "The Movie Critic" to be "somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark" and "a new leading man for me." He also described the character as "a very good critic" who was "cynical as hell." He added that the protagonist's reviews were "a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic." the director made these comments to Deadline at the Cannes film festival last year, where he premiered "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

"The Movie Critic" is likely to start filming either at the end of this year or in early 2025.