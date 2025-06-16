Brad Pitt’s racing drama ‘F1’ set for June 2025 release

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt is set to hit the fast lane in "F1", a high-octane racing drama directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. The film, which brings the thrill of Formula 1 to the silver screen, will premiere in US and Canadian cinemas—including IMAX—on June 27, 2025, with the backing of Formula 1 and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In "F1", Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver forced into early retirement after a 1990s crash. Decades later, he's lured back onto the grid by his ex-teammate, played by Javier Bardem, to drive for the fictional APXGP—an underdog team battling for relevance.

Sharing the garage is rookie sensation Joshua 'Noah' Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris, sparking a fierce rivalry between experience and youthful ambition.

What sets "F1" apart is its commitment to realism. Key scenes were shot during actual race weekends at tracks like Silverstone, Monaco, Spa, and Mexico City—with Pitt himself filmed driving a modified Formula 2 car at speeds of up to 180 mph. One pivotal sequence shows his character clinching the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

Behind the scenes, Lewis Hamilton played a crucial role as co-producer through his company Dawn Apollo Films, ensuring authenticity across every element—from radio chatter to garage dynamics. Hamilton also facilitated access to real paddocks and FIA resources, helping the film stay rooted in the real world of "F1".