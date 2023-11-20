Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki announce pregnancy

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, are expecting their first child.

The announcement was made by the Daisy Jones & The Six actor during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, where her baby bump was revealed for the first time.

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I've got going on... i'm not sure it's working"



Suki Waterhouse announcing that she's pregnant today at Corona Festival! pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

An online video shows Suki announcing her performance, pausing between sets to reveal her outfit to the audience. She quipped, "I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

The crowd erupted in cheers as she gestured towards her baby bump, humorously remarking, "I'm not sure if it's working." She adorned a pink glittery dress paired with a fluffy jacket and golden boots.

Congratulations are flooding in for the couple. In response to the news on X, a user expressed, "Praying for them both and praying for a healthy newborn."

Making a Twilight reference, someone humorously remarked, "Vampire kids are incoming."

Addressing the couple, a source quoted by ET shared, "Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is thrilled, excited, and grateful for this experience. Suki and Rob make an adorable couple."

Dating rumours surrounding Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse surfaced in 2018 when they were spotted together in London. Despite being seen together, they chose not to publicly discuss their relationship. Nevertheless, Robert subtly mentioned his long-term girlfriend without disclosing a name during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February of last year.

They officially confirmed their relationship by walking the red carpet together in December of last year. Both were present at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Egypt. According to a report on Dirt, they bought a home together in California in February. Allegedly, the Hollywood Hills residence was acquired for USD 5.3 million.