SRK earns spot among top 10 most handsome men, sole Indian to do so

Thu Oct 17, 2024 10:59 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 11:18 AM

From "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" to "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan has consistently captivated audiences with his acting talent and charismatic smile. People of all ages, from teenagers to elderly women, can never help but fall for his charm.

Dr Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon in London, recently compiled a list of the world's 10 most handsome men using the Golden Ratio concept. The only Indian actor to make the list is none other than Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan ranked tenth with a score of 86.76%. Dr De Silva praised his nearly perfect nose (98.8%) and high chin score (95%), though Khan lost points for eye spacing (89%), the gap between his nose and upper lip (89.6%), and his lips (86%).

The Golden Ratio is an ancient Greek formula used to assess beauty based on proportions. It is thought that the closer a person's facial or body features are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more attractive they appear. This ratio was famously applied by Leonardo da Vinci in his drawing of the Vitruvian Man, which illustrates the ideal human body proportions.

Meanwhile, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has risen to be named one of the world's 10 most handsome men, surpassing well-known names such as Robert Pattinson, George Clooney, Nicholas Hoult, and others. Aaron earned a massive score of 93.04% and topped the list. 

Lucien Laviscount ranked second with a 92.41% score, excelling in face proportions and lips but losing points for the gap between his nose and upper lip. Paul Mescal took third with 92.38%, followed by Robert Pattinson at 92.15%, and Jack Lowden at 90.33%.

The list included several older stars, with George Clooney placing sixth with a score of 89.9%. At 63, Clooney still stands out for his striking looks.Despite some signs of aging, like volume loss and mild sagging around the eyes, Clooney's appearance remains impressive.

