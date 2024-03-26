Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse spotted with baby

Hollywood power couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were seen taking a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles, sparking rumours of the arrival of their first child together.

The duo was spotted pushing a pink pram through the city streets, accompanied by Suki's mother, adding to the speculation surrounding their growing family.

Robert, renowned for his roles in iconic films like "Twilight" (2008) and the recent blockbuster "The Batman" (2022), sported a casual ensemble of a grey hoodie, shorts, and a padded coat during the outing. Meanwhile, Suki, a model and actor, donned a stylish black coat with grey trousers, both opting for baseball caps to complete their look.

Footage obtained by the Daily Mail captured the couple's relaxed stroll, with Robert seen attentively pushing the pram and later gently lifting the baby into a waiting car, as Suki stood by his side.

Reports surfaced last year suggesting that the couple, rumoured to be engaged, were expecting their first child.

In November 2023, Waterhouse hinted at her pregnancy at Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City. "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said on stage while gesturing toward her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

At that time, Waterhouse wore a short, sparkly dress that hugged her midsection.

Sources close to the couple confirmed the pregnancy, expressing Suki's joy and excitement for the joyful addition to their family. Despite maintaining privacy around their relationship, Robert and Suki have occasionally graced red carpet events together, including the Met Gala in May of the previous year.