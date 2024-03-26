Cillian Murphy to lead Universal’s film 'Blood Runs Coal'

Universal Studios has revealed that acclaimed actor Cillian Murphy is set to headline their upcoming mining drama, "Blood Runs Coal". The film, based on the riveting non-fiction book by Mark A Bradley, promises a gripping narrative diving into corrupt union politics and a chilling murder mystery.

"Blood Runs Coal" draws its inspiration from Bradley's 2020 book, "Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America". The story revolves around the tragic events of 1969, focusing on the brutal murder of mining union organiser Joseph "Jock" Yablonski, along with his wife and daughter. Yablonski's advocacy against a corrupt union leader becomes a central point, unravelling a web of deceit within the coal industry and sparking a prolonged investigation.

John Davis and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment, along with Murphy and Alan Moloney of Big Things Films, are set to produce the project, with Bradley serving as an executive producer.

Fresh off his Best Actor Oscar win for "Oppenheimer", Murphy continues to solidify his presence in the film industry. Besides "Blood Runs Coal", he is also lined up for the highly anticipated sequel trilogy to "28 Days Later" and a forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie, building on his renowned portrayal in the long-running period gangster TV series.

Script adaptation duties for "Blood Runs Coal" have been entrusted to the talented duo of Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, known for their work on "Edge of Tomorrow" and other notable projects such as "Spectre" and "Ford V Ferrari".

With Murphy's involvement and the creative team assembled, "Blood Runs Coal" is shaping up to be a compelling addition to the cinematic landscape, promising a thrilling exploration of historical intrigue and human drama.