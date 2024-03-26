Penn Badgley begins filming ‘You’ final season

Penn Badgley has commenced filming for the fifth and final season of the popular series "You", featuring his character, the serial killer persona Joe Goldberg.

In images acquired by People, the 37-year-old actor was observed on set and in costume in New York City. Badgley, portraying Joe Goldberg, was captured exuding confidence as he walked down the street dressed in a black peacoat, a maroon shirt, and navy blue trousers. He complemented his attire with coordinating shoes and a gold band on his finger.

Netflix also officially confirmed in a press release on Monday that the series had commenced production on its fifth season, promising "more thrilling twists and turns."

In the first official image released, Joe is depicted strolling down the streets of New York City donning his signature black peacoat. With hands tucked in his pockets, he crosses the street outside the Bleecker St. subway station, wearing a subtle smirk.

The final season renewal news followed shortly after the conclusion of part two of the fourth season, which featured a remarkable twist. The latest instalment followed Goldberg, operating under the alias Professor Jonathan Moore, as he embarked on a new academic career overseas.

As he immersed himself in the world of London's elite, a serial killer known as the Eat the Rich Killer began targeting Goldberg's newfound acquaintances. Despite his determination to distance himself from his violent past and lead a non-murderous life away from his American roots, Goldberg found himself entangled in a new web of danger and deception.

Part two of the series delved into Goldberg's unlikely friendship with another individual who shared a similar penchant for violence. However, it posed the question: How sustainable is a bond between two killers? Additionally, the show pondered whether Joe would ever be capable of relinquishing his murderous impulses, especially as he continued to be drawn to beautiful women.

In an interview with British GQ, Badgley discussed the unexpected turns in season four. "It has to go to this place for five episodes where it's like, 'Is he going to become a hero as we've all wanted him to?' It doesn't make any sense when Joe becomes a hero," he confessed. "This is the only place the show could have ever gone and remain relevant, remain responsible, remain intelligent, remain sensitive, but true."

Badgley also speculated on why season five could mark the culmination of Joe's narrative. "I know what [showrunner] Greg [Berlanti] pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end," Badgley revealed. "If there's another one, it's going to be, I think, a grand finale."

As of now, a release date for season five of "You" has not been announced.