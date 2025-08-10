TV & Film
Netflix drops trailer for star-studded mystery 'The Thursday Murder Club'

Netflix drops trailer for star-studded mystery 'The Thursday Murder Club'
Netflix has released the official trailer for "The Thursday Murder Club", Chris Columbus' film adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling novel. The mystery thriller, premiering August 28, brings together an impressive cast led by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.

The story follows four retirees — Elizabeth (Mirren), Ron (Brosnan), Ibrahim (Kingsley) and Joyce (Imrie) — whose passion for cracking cold cases turns dangerously real when an unexplained death occurs right outside their homes. What starts as a leisurely pastime quickly escalates into a tense murder investigation, where every neighbor could be a suspect.

The two-minute-16-second trailer teases a mix of breathless chases, surprising clues, and twists that keep the amateur sleuths — and viewers — guessing until the very end.

The ensemble cast also features David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver.

Produced by Jennifer Todd Pictures, Maiden Voyage, and Amblin Entertainment in collaboration with Netflix, the screenplay is co-written by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

