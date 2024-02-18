New song from ‘Kajol Rekha’ out now

As Eid approaches, anticipation mounts for Gias Uddin Selim's much-awaited film "Kajol Rekha". Known for his stellar musical compositions, Selim has labelled this film as a 'musical', promising audiences a captivating musical journey.

With each of Selim's films boasting an array of remarkable songs, "Kajol Rekha" is no exception. Four songs have already been released, with the latest being "Ghumaiyla Ghumaiyla Re Bondhu", a folk song that has garnered widespread attention.

While the lyrics of the song have been well-received, it is noteworthy that music director Emon Chowdhury has breathed new life into the melody and arrangement, and Masha Islam has lent her voice to the song.

In the music video, viewers have glimpsed the acting prowess of Mati Siddiqui, alongside familiar faces Iresh Zaker and Azad Abul Kalam. The song has resonated strongly with both avid listeners and music enthusiasts alike.

Prior to "Ghumaiyla Ghumaiyla Re Bondhu", three other songs from "Kajol Rekha" have found favour among audiences.

Meanwhile, on the first day of Falgun (February 14), Gias Uddin Selim held a concert at Jahangirnagar University, where he shared insights into the film's production alongside the cast and crew. Selim also announced that "Kajol Rekha" is set to hit theatres in time for Eid celebrations.

Featuring performances by Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Mondira Chakroborty, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and Khairul Basar, "Kajol Rekha" promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and soul-stirring music.