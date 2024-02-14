Valentine’s Day concert to feature songs from film ‘Kajol Rekha’

Gias Uddin Selim's much anticipated directorial film, "Kajol Rekha", has been making headlines since the beginning of this year for all the good reasons. The film, which is expected to be released in April, is garnering commendable interest from audiences for its unique premise, plot, actors, and songs, amongst other things.

The makers of the film have once again proved their efficiency in promoting their film by organising a concert at Jahangirnagar University's Selim Al Deen Muktomoncho today evening on account of Valentine's Day and Pohela Falgun (the first day of spring), with the film's yet-to-be-released soundtrack.

Celebrated musician Emon Chowdhury has directed and arranged the music of the 24 songs in the film. Three out of 24 songs have been released till now.

Renowned artistes Humaira Eshika, Arfan Mridha Shiblu, Mithun Chakra, Abanti Sithi, Akash, Masha Islam, Saleh, Makhan, and Antora Mondal are amongst the participants in the concert, all of whom have sung various songs from the film.

Sharing several posters of the concert on his official Facebook account, Emon Chowdhury said, "It feels good to see our posters all around Dhaka. As the music director of the film, I can say that all the singers who sang for the film did a tremendous job. This concert is our first effort at showcasing the songs in the film, most of which have not even been released."

"I invite all music enthusiasts to join this concert to make their Valentine's Day and Pohela Falgun celebrations even more colourful and joyous," the musician added.

Celebrated filmmaker Gias Uddin Selim began shooting "Kajol Rekha" in April 2022. The story of the film has been derived from Dinesh Chandra Sen's "Maimansingha Gitika", a collection of folk ballads from the region of Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Sariful Razz, Mondera Chakroborty, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Sahana Rahman Sumi, Sadia Ayman, Azad Abul Kalam, Iresh Zaker, Khairul Basar, Rahmat Ali, and Gousul Alam Shaon, amongst others, star in the film.