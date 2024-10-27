Dhaka Intl Folk Festival unveils this year’s venue and dates

The Dhaka International Folk Festival is all set to be returning to music lovers with a new zest and excitement, after a four-year break.

Asifuzzaman Khan, the finance director of the organising company, Sun Communications Limited, has revealed the venue and date to Maasranga television.

The sixth edition of Dhaka International Folk Fest will therefore take place at the Bangladesh Army Stadium. Sun Communications Limited correspondent noted, "Obtaining the Bangladesh Army Stadium as our venue is a major accomplishment for us."

Tanvir Hossain, the executive creative director of Sun Communications Limited, added, "Our event is scheduled for January 23 to 25. Prior to that, we will conduct an official press conference to share details about the event including registration procedures, rules and regulations, and the artistes who will be performing, among other information."

Additionally, organisers have revealed that this year's Folk Fest will showcase folk artistes from both Bangladesh and other countries.

The Dhaka International Folk Fest began in 2015 with a grand event at the Army Stadium in Dhaka and continued until 2019. Gradually, this festival spread globally. However, in 2020, the Folk Fest was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.