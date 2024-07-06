A lot to fix for Brazil against in-form Uruguay

Coming up against Uruguay, the standout performers of this Copa America so far, Brazil, missing their key player Vinicius Jr, will have a lot to fix in this heavyweight quarterfinal clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

The victors of this mouthwatering contest will face the winners of the last-eight tie between Colombia and Panama in the semifinals.

Uruguay have shown that they have the credentials to go all the way this year, though, and can be optimistic of success on Sunday as they secured a 2-0 victory over Brazil in their last competitive meeting in 2026 World Cup qualifying in October last year.

Brazil have reached the knockout rounds of the Copa America for the third successive tournament, but they missed the chance to secure top spot in Group D after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Colombia.

What would see Brazil coach Dorival Junior, who is yet to taste defeat since taking the charge of the Selecao in January, scratch is head is the fact that he would have to go without his star player Vinicius for this clash. The Real Madrid forward, who scored twice in their 4-1 win over Paraguay in the group stage, will be missing this game due to a suspension for receiving two yellow cards in the group stage -- against Paraguay and Colombia.

While Vinicius, who was denied a penalty in the Colombia game with CONMEBOL later acknowledging the referees' mistake in not allowing the spot kick, will be blaming himself for not being cautious enough to avoid a successive booking, Dorival will now be forced to tinker with his eleven.

Dorival could swap Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli directly in the left-wing or he could go for fitting in the young prodigy Endrick alongside his soon-to-be Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo and Barcelona's Raphinha in the right flank.

With Brazil already struggling to find their way into opposition's defence in this tournament, Dorival will know he is up for his toughest challenge so far in this Copa against a Uruguayan side that have not only racked up nine goals – most by any team so far – but have also been defensively solid as they let in just one in stoppage time in a 3-1 win over Panama in the first game.