COPA AMERICA 2024
Reuters
Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:43 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:45 AM

Most Viewed

COPA AMERICA 2024

‘Calm’ Endrick hopes to leave his mark

Reuters
Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:43 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:45 AM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Brazil's teenage prodigy Endrick will be hoping to make his first appearance for the national team at a major tournament when his country take on Costa Rica in their Copa America opener on Monday.

The 17-year-old striker, who joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras, knows he has a long way to go to break into the Brazilian starting line-up in a squad that includes Raphinha, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in attack.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Only God knows (when I will start). I am very grateful to have Abel (Ferreira) as a coach, he knew when to play me. Everything is up to God and Professor Dorival Jr. He is a spectacular coach. He is doing what is best for the Brazilian team," Endrick told a press conference on Friday.

Endrick, who in March became the youngest player to score in an international match at Wembley when he gave Brazil a 1-0 win over England, made his mark in the other warm-up fixtures ahead of Copa America with a goal in a 3-2 victory over Mexico, having also scored against Spain.

The ruthless competitor added that, despite his youth, there was no pressure on him on the pitch because of his confidence against the opponents.

"I have always been very precocious in my life and since I became a professional I have played against opponents who have always teased me, insulted me, talked about my family, my girlfriend," he said.

"But I got used to it quickly because I was 16. I'm calm and I hope I can help, I think it's right, in football you have to destabilise the other player. It's been like that since I arrived, so I've adapted and I'm very confident that I can help the team."

Brazil will also face Paraguay and Colombia in Group D.

Related topic:
Copa America
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America after 3-2 win against Mexico

2w ago

Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America: reports

5m ago

Di Maria on target as Argentina down Ecuador 1-0

1w ago

Ochoa and Lozano out of Mexico's young Copa America squad

1m ago

Brazil add three players to Copa America squad

1m ago
|রাজনীতি

৭৫ বছরে আ. লীগ: আয়নায় নিজের মুখ দেখার সময় এসেছে

আজ ৭৫তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন করছে আওয়ামী লীগ

৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

১৬ দিন সময় নিয়েও দুদকে হাজির হননি বেনজীর

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification