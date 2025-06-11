Almada: The making of Argentina’s midfield maestro

In a year of transitions and trials for Albiceleste, one name has risen steadily from promise to prominence: Thiago Almada.

The 24-year-old from Fuerte Apache, long tagged as a "gamble" in Argentina's setup, has finally shed that label and cemented his place as a genuine national team player.

Though Almada was part of the World Cup-winning squad in Qatar, his minutes were limited. It wasn't until 2025 that he truly stepped out of the shadows. With Lionel Messi absent for three of Argentina's four matches this year, Almada embraced the responsibility and the spotlight.

His performances in March and June have transformed him from squad player to central figure.

Against Uruguay and Brazil, Almada didn't just fill in.. he led. A stunning goal against Uruguay capped a second-half resurgence he largely orchestrated. In the emphatic 4-1 win over Brazil, he didn't appear on the scoresheet but was instrumental in the build-up play, linking up seamlessly with teammates like Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister.

June brought further validation. With Messi watching from the bench against Chile, Almada delivered again, assisting Alvarez for the match-winning goal. His intelligence, vision, and composure allowed Argentina's attack to flow through him.

Even when Messi returned to the starting lineup versus Colombia, coach Lionel Scaloni found no reason to sideline Almada. The duo shared glimpses of a potentially potent partnership. And when Argentina were a man down and trailing, it was Almada who salvaged the draw with an 81st-minute equaliser -- a thunderous strike that showcased his flair for the dramatic.

Almada credits his growth to the rigors of Brazilian football and his recent move to Olympique Lyonnais. "Lyon gave me rhythm and helped me settle in Europe," he said. "Brazil prepared me to play every three days. I think I adapted well, and I hope to keep showing I'm in good form."

Scaloni, clearly impressed, praised Almada's fearlessness and maturity: "He takes on the challenge. He asks for the ball. He keeps us calm."

From World Cup squad member to a key figure in Scaloni's 2025 plans, Almada has earned his place—and possibly booked his ticket to the next World Cup. The "gamble" has paid off.

