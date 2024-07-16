'I am fine': Messi gives update on injury

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said that he is hopeful to return to action soon.

"The Copa America is over and the first thing I want to thank everyone for the messages and greetings," Messi said on Instagram, one day after injuring his right ankle in the Copa final against Colombia in Miami.

"I'm fine, thank God, and I hope I can soon be on the field again enjoying what I like to do most. I am happy, very happy, especially because we achieved the goal we had wanted," he added.

It's however unclear the extent of Messi's ankle injury, and how long it could sideline him from returning to action with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Messi went through a whirlwind of emotions when Argentina won the 2024 Copa América final on Sunday. The soccer legend was brought to tears as he was taken out of the Copa final around in the 66th minute due to an injury.

He missed the rest of the match and had to watch anxiously as his team fought for victory. Messi's patience was rewarded when, in the 112th minute of extra time, Lautaro Martínez scored the all-important goal for Argentina.

Following the emotional victory, Messi took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his team and his fans, ensuring them that he is doing well and thanking them for their support.

In addition to highlighting the experienced players, he did not forget the younger ones: "I am happy, very happy, especially because we achieved the objective we had and Fide (Di Maria) leaves us but with another Cup. The older ones, like him, Ota or me, lived it with special emotion, with other teammates who have already played several tournaments and add their experience as well, and with a group of youngsters who give their all in every ball. We are a team and also a family, a spectacular group."

"Thanks to everyone who supported us, this team has a great present and a great future too. Go Argentina, damn it!" he concluded.