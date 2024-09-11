Emi Martinez hits camera after Argentina's loss to Colombia

The moment Emiliano Martinez approached the camera and slammed it. Photo: screengrab

Goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez slapped a TV camera that was following him just minutes after Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Colombia, in the eighth round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played in Barranquilla.

Martínez, who occasionally loses his composure, greeted several Colombian players on the field, including his Aston Villa teammate Jhon Jader Durán, but at one point, he walked straight ahead and slapped the camera with his hand.

Afterwards, as if nothing had happened, 'Dibu' continued walking and hugging his teammates.

The incident was caught by the cameras broadcasting the match in Barranquilla and quickly uploaded to social media, where Colombian fans interpreted it as a sign of being a sore loser.

With the 2-1 victory, Colombia ended a 31-year winless streak against Argentina at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla.