Football
Agencies
Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:16 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Emi Martinez hits camera after Argentina's loss to Colombia

Agencies
Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:09 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 12:16 PM
The moment Emiliano Martinez approached the camera and slammed it. Photo: screengrab

Goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez slapped a TV camera that was following him just minutes after Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Colombia, in the eighth round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played in Barranquilla.

Martínez, who occasionally loses his composure, greeted several Colombian players on the field, including his Aston Villa teammate Jhon Jader Durán, but at one point, he walked straight ahead and slapped the camera with his hand.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Afterwards, as if nothing had happened, 'Dibu' continued walking and hugging his teammates.

The incident was caught by the cameras broadcasting the match in Barranquilla and quickly uploaded to social media, where Colombian fans interpreted it as a sign of being a sore loser.

With the 2-1 victory, Colombia ended a 31-year winless streak against Argentina at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla.

Related topic:
ArgentinaColombiaEmiliano Martinez
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Vieira slams Martinez's 'stupid' World Cup celebrations

1y ago
Argentina vs Croatia: A battle of the goalies

Argentina vs Croatia: A battle of the goalies

1y ago

Paris Games organisers investigating pitch invasion chaos

1m ago

Márquez told me people can fly sometimes

1y ago

Football: Brazil beat Colombia in Chapecoense benefit game

7y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আশুলিয়ায় ২২ পোশাক কারখানা অনির্দিষ্টকালের জন্য বন্ধ

এ ছাড়া, বেশ কয়েকটি কারখানায় কর্মবিরতি পালন করছেন শ্রমিকরা।

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

প্রেসিডেন্সিয়াল ডিবেটে কমলার কাছে নাস্তানাবুদ ট্রাম্প

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification