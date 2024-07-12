Anyone can mark Messi these days, says Colombia legend Valencia

Lionel Messi gestures during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament semi-final football match between Argentina and Canada at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Defending champions Argentina have strolled into the final of the Copa America in the USA without depending on their talismanic playmaker and captain Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old has been a shadow of his majestic self in what could be his final outing in a major tournament.

Ahead of the title-decider on Monday (Bangladesh time), Colombia legend Adolfo Valencia reckons his team, who outshined Brazil to top their group before beating Uruguay in the semifinals, should be "confident" despite being up against world beaters Messi and Co.

"We know that Argentina is a tough opponent, world champion, Copa America champion, but what about the boys (from Colombia)? The boys are very confident," Valencia told TyC Sports.

The 56-year-old, who was one of the scorers when Colombia inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Argentina in a historic affair in the 1994 World Cup qualifiers, said that Messi "is no longer what he used to be" and that "anyone can mark him these days".

"He is no longer the Messi that we were used to seeing in Barcelona, who took six, seven, he has lost speed, he has lost strength over the years. Anyone can mark Messi these days, without taking away merit from everything he has done," said Valencia.

With the prospect of playing against aging stars like Messi and Angel Di Maria, who is set to play his last game for the Albiceleste, Valencia thinks Colombia have an advantage.

"So they (the Colombians), who are young, have to know that he is not the same Messi. Di María is not the same player that we knew when we were 23, 24, 26, 27. That is an advantage that we have to try to take advantage of."

Colombia are in pursuit of their second Copa America title after having tasted glory in 2001, while joint-highest 15-times champions Argentina are aiming to further cement their status as the most successful team in the competition's history.