Did not expect ‘Booking’ to do so well: Pori Moni

Recently Pori Moni returned to Dhaka after visiting Tangail and Manikganj as a brand ambassador for a company. Upon returning, she immediately took her son Rajya for sightseeing, amidst nature. The actress has recently earned wide acclaim for her performance in Mizanur Rahman Aryan's short film "Booking", alongside ABM Sumon, proving once again her status as one of the biggest stars in Dhallywood.

The Daily Star caught up with Pori to learn more about her recent and upcoming ventures, personal life, and more.

How was your experience of visiting Tangail?

It was a wonderful experience; I was deeply moved by the warm welcome I received there. Tangail's sweets are renowned across the country, and I received them as gifts. Visiting this place was a remarkable experience for my career, and afterwards, I travelled to Manikganj, making it a trip to remember.

'Booking' was well-received by the audience. How do you feel about it?

Honestly, I didn't think this project would get such a response. It's truly gratifying when people admire and value your work. I can say that after a long time, I have returned to the romantic genre with this project.

You have been engaged with several projects so far this year.

Following the demise of my nana bhai (maternal grandfather), I felt utterly shattered. Over time, I came to the realisation that immersing myself in work would provide a temporary distraction from the pain. Presently, I find myself deeply engrossed in my professional commitments.

How do you get time for yourself and your son, Rajya?

Taking time off work is also necessary. Now that my son is my only loved one, and also my world, I try to give him as much quality time as I can. Even during my shootings, he is with me. Since his birth, I've been dedicating more and more time to my child. If I were to say, I'm there for him round the clock.

I try to take him closer to nature. I am currently visiting such a place– full of greeneries, trees, birds, fishes, and dogs – and being so close to natural beauty makes him very happy. When he sees birds and listens to their chirps, he gets excited and shouts with joy.

How far are you with the shoot of 'Dodor Golpo'?

We are almost near the end of filming it. I am really happy to be a part of this project and also hopeful that the audience will find me in a new avatar with this film.