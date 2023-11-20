Talespeople presents The Screaming Shorts, partnered with Daily Star Books and Star Literature

"Wake up! The train's already leaving the station!" My mother screamed as I opened my eyes. It's been 90 days since they landed on earth. "Get ready for the next game, they're almost done." Valley of lilies, I used to call it. Even a few months ago, I used to come here in my spare time with Jiro. It took me about a few minutes to realise my left arm was bleeding.

My mother took me on her horse and started to ride south. I clutched my bleeding arm, the pain snapping me fully awake.

"Mom, what happened to my arm?" I stammered, but she remained silent, her gaze fixed on the horizon. The landscape had transformed; what was once serene was now twisted and distorted by an otherworldly force.

My mother's eyes held a mix of determination and dread as we approached the source of the unearthly game. My mother, with an unsettling calmness, whispered, "Survival is the only rule in their game."

The creatures turned their attention towards us, their eyes glowing with malevolence. The ground quivered beneath us as the game intensified, the red light began to blink and I remembered how Jiro told me to stay here, with the lilies.

"Jane, I can't make it there in time" screamed my mother as she got down, leaving me to ride alone. Little did I know, the true horror awaited at the end of that nightmarish ride, shrouded in the ominous glow of Jiro in the ever-changing sky.