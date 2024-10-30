OTT platforms prepare for a spooky Halloween night

Halloween is upon us, and we've lined up some spine-tingling releases to make your October 31 even more haunting. From two chilling Bangladeshi OTT originals to a lineup of global horror projects that promise to keep you up all night, here's what's in store:

'Adhunik Bangla Hotel' (Chorki)

Following the success of "Pett Kata Shaw", "Adhunik Bangla Hotel" in Chorki is set to deliver another chilling experience. Mosharraf Karim takes on three eerie personas across this anthology series, where local delicacies carry sinister twists.

The first episode, "Boal Macher Jhol" (Boal fish curry), debuts at midnight on October 31, with subsequent episodes "Khashir Paya" (goat trotters) and "Hasher Salun" (duck curry) releasing over the following two weeks, each one peeling back layers of dark secrets.

'Bibhabori' (Deepto Play)

Deepto Play's highly anticipated horror project "Bibhabori" dives into supernatural suspense, inspired by Anish Das Apu's "Moddhorater Khabar". The story follows Neetu, a young student from a low-income family, as she navigates eerie happenings and takes on a babysitting job during a lunar eclipse—a night rumoured to summon hungry spirits. Her rare "golden blood" attracts attention from something sinister, setting the stage for a terrifying ordeal.

Streaming begins on Deepto Play this Halloween, October 31.

'Nikosh Chhaya' (Hoichoi)

The second instalment of Hoichoi's "Bhaduri Mosha" series, "Nikosh Chhaya", directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, follows occult expert Niren Bhaduri (Chiranjeet Chakraborty) as he confronts a dark tantric who commands the demon Genu. This season escalates into brutal supernatural battles and terrifying rituals, plunging viewers deep into the shadows.

Releasing on October 31, "Nikosh Chhaya" is packed with bone-chilling visuals and intensity.

'Don't Come Home' (Netflix)

Netflix's Thai horror series "Don't Come Home" tells the story of Varee (Woranuch Bhirombhakdi) and her daughter Min as they encounter unexplainable horrors in the haunted Jarukanant mansion.

When Min vanishes without a trace, pregnant police officer Fah (Pitchapa Phanthumchinda) begins investigating, only to uncover a web of terrifying secrets within the mansion's walls.

Premiering October 31, "Don't Come Home" is a must-watch for fans of atmospheric horror.

You can thus prepare for a Halloween filled with scares and supernatural suspense, streaming across diverse platforms to stay engrossed through the night.