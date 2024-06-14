Ranjit and Deepa Mallick express admiration for Mehazabien Chowdhury

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

In a recent heartfelt video, renowned Indian actor Ranjit Mallick and his wife, Deepa Mallick, expressed their deep appreciation for Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury. 

This touching tribute was shared by Mehazabien herself on her official Facebook account on Thursday.

"Such a sweet surprise message from everybody's favourite Ranjit Mallick sir and his better half Deepa Mallick. Extremely touched by your words and love for my Kolkata fans," Mehazabien captioned the video.

 

The video, candidly shot in a Kolkata restaurant, features Deepa Mallick praising Mehazabien's performances. "Mehzabien, we love you. I have seen most of your dramas with Apurba [Ziaul Faruque Apurba] and I loved your portrayals in each of them."

"Recently, I watched 'Kheyali Ami Heyali Tumi' and 'Boro Chele' and I also made Ranjit watch these tele-fictions. We think you are fantastic in each of them," she said.

Deepa Mallick further emphasised the admiration the entire Mallick family holds for Mehazabien, adding, "You are so young but talented. I will also make my daughter, Koel, watch your dramas."

The video concludes with the couple offering their best wishes to the actress, saying, "Wish you all the best, Mehazabien."

Related topic:
Mehazabien ChowdhhuryZiaul Faruq ApurbaRanjit MallickDeepa Mallick
