Give us a solution, violence is never the answer: Apurba
Photos: Collected

Following violent clashes between student protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists and law enforcers at Dhaka University on July 15, 16, and 17, celebrities have started voicing their support for the quota reform movement.

Prominent figures in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to express their views on the issue, highlighting growing concerns over the government's response and the use of force against non-violent protesters.

Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba posted yesterday and again today. In his latest post, he wrote, "Violence and bloodshed bring no solutions. Can't we resolve this by listening to the students and engaging in dialogue? Do we lack voices to speak and ears to listen?"

He added, "Ordinary students are being attacked; they are someone's children, siblings, friends, and classmates. I earnestly request all representatives to sit down for discussions and resolve all misunderstandings immediately. We do not want to see any more bloodshed or lose any more lives. No more parents should lose their children. We do not want conflict."

"Give us a solution. Violence is never the answer," he concluded.

Related topic:
Quota reform protestquota reform protest 2024quota reform protest at Dhaka Universityquota reform protest clashesquota reform protest fatalityQuota reform protest in BangladeshZiaul Faruq Apurba
push notification