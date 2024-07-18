Afran Nisho pens heartfelt poem in support of quota reform protesters

The government has deployed 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) nationwide to maintain law and order amid the "complete shutdown" announced by quota reform protesters for today. The protesters called for the shutdown in response to violent attacks by law enforcement agencies on their demonstrations.

Following violent clashes between student protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at Dhaka University on July 15, 16 and 17, celebrities have begun voicing their support for the quota reform movement.

The clashes resulted in over 300 injuries, including female students and BCL members, and as of July 18, seven fatalities have been reported nationwide.

In this stifling time, the country's biggest celebrities, such as Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, and recently Afran Nisho, son of a heroic freedom fighter, have added their voice to the chorus of dissent. Going a step further, Nisho penned a poignant poem, emphatically declaring, "No more red in the red and green flag..."

On July 17, at 7:30pm, Nisho published the entire poem on Bangla on Facebook, which loosely translates to:

My Golden Bengal Our heart beats for you. The red and green flag, Red within the green... My father, a freedom fighter Taught me the spirit of patriotism - We will fight till death, for what is life worth before The red and green flag... It was a gift, Still bearing the scent of sacrifice... But today... Why is the red within the green so deep? I search for green within the red... Aren't we supposed to see the red speck on green, Not the other way around? The flag seems bloodstained today... Have we all gone blind? How? My mother cries, 'I want no more red, Give me back my green!' Why is there so much red in our red and green flag today? We want peace, Is reform too much to ask for? No more insults, No more bloodstained streets. Let there be resolution, Let there be no more red on our red and green flag...

Afran Nisho's latest project, Raihan Rafi's "Surongo", marks a successful transition from his long TV drama career to cinema. After the success of his first film, Nisho is rumoured to be preparing for another movie, reportedly titled "Oshiyot", also directed by Raihan Rafi and starring Tama Mirza.

It is noteworthy that Nisho's father, Abdul Hamid Miah, was a heroic freedom fighter, a member of the Tangail District Council, and the General Secretary of the Bhuyanpur Upazila Awami League. He passed away from lung cancer on October 1, 2020.