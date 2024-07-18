TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:46 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:57 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Afran Nisho pens heartfelt poem in support of quota reform protesters

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:46 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:57 PM
Afran Nisho pens heartfelt poem in support of quota reform protesters
Photos: Collected

The government has deployed 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) nationwide to maintain law and order amid the "complete shutdown" announced by quota reform protesters for today. The protesters called for the shutdown in response to violent attacks by law enforcement agencies on their demonstrations.

Following violent clashes between student protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at Dhaka University on July 15, 16 and 17, celebrities have begun voicing their support for the quota reform movement. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The clashes resulted in over 300 injuries, including female students and BCL members, and as of July 18, seven fatalities have been reported nationwide.

In this stifling time, the country's biggest celebrities, such as Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, and recently Afran Nisho, son of a heroic freedom fighter, have added their voice to the chorus of dissent. Going a step further, Nisho penned a poignant poem, emphatically declaring, "No more red in the red and green flag..."

On July 17, at 7:30pm, Nisho published the entire poem on Bangla on Facebook, which loosely translates to:

My Golden Bengal

 

Our heart beats for you.

The red and green flag,

Red within the green...

 

My father, a freedom fighter

Taught me the spirit of patriotism -

We will fight till death, for what is life worth before

The red and green flag...

 

It was a gift,

Still bearing the scent of sacrifice...

 

But today...

Why is the red within the green so deep?

 

I search for green within the red...

Aren't we supposed to see the red speck on green,

Not the other way around?

The flag seems bloodstained today...

 

Have we all gone blind? How?

 

My mother cries, 'I want no more red,

Give me back my green!'

 

Why is there so much red in our red and green flag today?

 

We want peace,

Is reform too much to ask for?

No more insults,

No more bloodstained streets.

Let there be resolution,

Let there be no more red on our red and green flag...

Afran Nisho's latest project, Raihan Rafi's "Surongo", marks a successful transition from his long TV drama career to cinema. After the success of his first film, Nisho is rumoured to be preparing for another movie, reportedly titled "Oshiyot", also directed by Raihan Rafi and starring Tama Mirza.

It is noteworthy that Nisho's father, Abdul Hamid Miah, was a heroic freedom fighter, a member of the Tangail District Council, and the General Secretary of the Bhuyanpur Upazila Awami League. He passed away from lung cancer on October 1, 2020.

Indian artistes pay tribute to Abu Sayed, support Bangladeshi students’ plight
Read more

Indian artistes pay tribute to Abu Sayed, support Bangladeshi students’ plight

Related topic:
All eyes on Dhaka Universityquota reform protest 2024quota reform protest at Dhaka Universityquota reform protest Bangladesh 2024Quota reform protest clashes at JUquota reform protest clashesquota reform protest fatalityAfran NishoAfran Nisho Poem
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Shurongo' sets record on Chorki 

10m ago
‘Shurongo’ director’s cut releasing on Chorki

‘Shurongo’ director’s cut releasing on Chorki

11m ago

Afran Nisho signs deal for two silver screen films

2m ago
Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

9m ago

Bangladeshi entertainment stars shine in 2023

7m ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

রামপুরায় পুলিশ বক্স ও অন্তত ১২ মোটরসাইকেলে আগুন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ক্যাম্পাসের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল নিক্ষেপ করেছে পুলিশ।

এইমাত্র
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল, আন্দোলনকারীদের সঙ্গে পুলিশের সংঘর্ষ

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification