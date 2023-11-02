TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 2, 2023 05:59 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 06:22 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Actress Humaira Himu no more

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 2, 2023 05:59 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 06:22 PM
Photo: Star

Popular Actor Humaira Himu has passed away at her residence. She has taken her own life, confirmed Actors Equity Guild President and actor Ahsan Habib Nasim.

Photo: Collected

Himu was brought into the Uttara Bangladesh Medical College (UAMC) around 3:30 PM on Thursday and upon inspection, the on-duty doctor of the hospital declared her dead, informed Nasim.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Star

Humaira Himu started her acting career with theater in 2006. She began acting on television with the series "Chayabithi." Later she proved her acting abilities in popular TV series namely "Bari Bari Sari Sari," "Housefull," "Gulshan Avenue,"'Sonaghat,' "Chairman Bari," "Batighar," "Shonena Sey Shonena," etc.

Read more

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dead at 54

However, she got widely acclaimed and brought to fame with her first film Morshedul Islam directorial 'Amar Bondhu Rashed'. Later she concentrated more on television and was planning a comeback after several years of hiatus.

More Details to come..

Related topic:
Homayra HimuHomayra Himu death
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Homayra Himu

On broken hearts and a first crush Up close with HOMAYRA HIMU

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ১৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৭২৮

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৩৭০ জন মারা গেলেন।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

৫-৬ নভেম্বর দেশব্যাপী সর্বাত্মক অবরোধ: বিএনপি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে