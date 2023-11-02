Actress Humaira Himu no more

Popular Actor Humaira Himu has passed away at her residence. She has taken her own life, confirmed Actors Equity Guild President and actor Ahsan Habib Nasim.

Photo: Collected

Himu was brought into the Uttara Bangladesh Medical College (UAMC) around 3:30 PM on Thursday and upon inspection, the on-duty doctor of the hospital declared her dead, informed Nasim.

Photo: Star

Humaira Himu started her acting career with theater in 2006. She began acting on television with the series "Chayabithi." Later she proved her acting abilities in popular TV series namely "Bari Bari Sari Sari," "Housefull," "Gulshan Avenue,"'Sonaghat,' "Chairman Bari," "Batighar," "Shonena Sey Shonena," etc.

However, she got widely acclaimed and brought to fame with her first film Morshedul Islam directorial 'Amar Bondhu Rashed'. Later she concentrated more on television and was planning a comeback after several years of hiatus.

More Details to come..