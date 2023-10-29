'Friends' star Matthew Perry dead at 54

Matthew Perry, known for his role in the TV show 'Friends,' was discovered deceased in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday, according to sources in law enforcement. Responding to a call at around 4 p.m., authorities found him unresponsive. The sources, who spoke anonymously due to the ongoing investigation, did not specify the cause of death, though there were no indications of foul play. A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.

The Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The exact cause of death will be determined later by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Born in 1969 to actor John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Marie Langford, a former press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Perry spent his early years growing up between Montreal and Los Angeles after his parents separated when he was just one year old.

Perry's career began as a child actor, with guest appearances on shows like 'Charles in Charge' and 'Beverly Hills 90210,' and he acted alongside River Phoenix in the movie 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon' during the 1980s and early 1990s.

However, his breakthrough came when he was cast in the iconic TV series 'Friends,' originally titled 'Friends Like Us.' This sitcom, which premiered on NBC in 1994, followed the lives of six single New Yorkers navigating adulthood. The show quickly became a massive success and turned Perry, along with his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, into overnight sensations. At its peak in 1996, the show attracted over 50 million live viewers.

Matthew Perry as Chandler.

In his role as Chandler Bing, the sarcastic roommate of Joey Tribbiani and later the love interest of Monica Geller, Perry became known for his dry humor and memorable catchphrases. He also ventured into film, starring alongside stars like Julia Roberts and Salma Hayek in the romantic comedy 'Fools Rush In' in 1997.

Despite his fame and success, Perry had a well-documented struggle with addiction to alcohol and opioids, as detailed in his 2022 memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.' His battle with addiction led to multiple stints in rehab and various health issues, including a life-threatening colon rupture in 2018.

Perry's journey was also marked by the intense pressure of performing in front of a live studio audience during the 'Friends' show. He once expressed that the pursuit of fame was not the answer to his life's fulfillment.

While he acknowledged having relapsed numerous times, Perry continued to appear on American television, with roles in series like 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip' and 'Go On.' He made guest appearances on acclaimed shows such as 'The West Wing' and 'The Good Wife.' Since his near-death experience in 2018, Perry found solace in friendships, writing, and playing pickleball.

Despite his success as an actor and a bestselling author, Perry stated in April that his legacy was not solely based on his work. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'As someone who lived life to the fullest, loved well, lived well, and helped people. I hope that encountering me was a positive experience, not a negative one.'"