The reason why Homayra Himu's statement from 5 years ago went viral

Yesterday evening, the news of actress Homayra Himu's sudden demise sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving it in a state of mourning.

From her colleagues to the general public, people expressed their condolences on social media. However, a statement made by the late actress five years ago has now gone viral.

On March 22, 2018, following the sudden demise of fellow actress Tajin Ahmed, which had prompted many to express their grief on social media, Himu shared some words on her Facebook profile.

On that day, Himu wrote, "Today, our industry and the media are talking so much about Tajin apu, but when she was living a lonely and helpless life, no one stood by her."

She further added, "Now, many are claiming that they were her colleagues, that they shared so much with her, and that they had friendly ties. It is sad, why now? Why couldn't her friends and colleagues come forward to support her? It was our duty to be by her side. But we didn't do that."

In that statement, Himu also said, "One day, I will also die; we won't live our entire lives. Even if we die, our media will create many stories in our name."

The statement made by the actress about Tajin Ahmed's death has sparked extensive discussions, with many noting the surprising alignment of Homayra Himu's remarks with her own fate.