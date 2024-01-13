Michael Jackson biopic to release in 2025

The late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is set to return to cinemas on April 18, 2025, in the biopic titled "Michael". Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film will feature Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in his inaugural significant acting role. Lionsgate will handle the domestic release, while Universal is responsible for distributing the movie overseas. Production for the film is scheduled to commence on January 22.

Graham King, known for producing "Bohemian Rhapsody," is behind the production of "Michael," and the screenplay is crafted by John Logan. The official synopsis of the film states, "'Michael' will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artistes the world has ever known."

The co-executors of Michael Jackson's estate, John Branca and John McClain, are also set to produce the film. This involvement may play a role in shaping how "Michael" portrays the numerous allegations of child sexual abuse that were leveled against the singer throughout his career and after his passing. It's important to note that Jackson consistently denied these allegations, and in 2003, he was tried and found not guilty of child molestation. Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, maintaining his innocence until the end.

Antoine Fuqua recently directed his third instalment of "Equalizer", featuring Denzel Washington for Sony Pictures. His previous film, the slavery drama "Emancipation", starring Will Smith, was released by Apple in 2022.

"Michael" is now scheduled for the release date that was initially assigned to "The Exorcist: Deceiver". However, Universal removed the latter from its upcoming theatrical schedule due to the departure of director David Gordon Green from the project. The original date for "The Exorcist: Deceiver" was April 18, 2025, but it has been indefinitely postponed as Universal and Blumhouse embark on the search for a new director.