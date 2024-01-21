Internet abuzz with Michael Jackson biopic's first look

The initial glimpse of the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic, titled "Michael", has been revealed. Jaafar Jackson, who plays the titular role in the film, shared the image on his Instagram account last Friday. The movie is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

In the now-released black-and-white image, Jaafar, the nephew of the late singer, is depicted wearing a black fedora and performing Michael Jackson's iconic toe-standing move. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for "The Equalizer" franchise, with the screenplay crafted by John Logan, the writer of "Gladiator".

The biopic is poised to encompass all facets of Michael Jackson's life, which suggests it may delve into the child sexual assault allegations that were made against the singer. It's worth noting that Michael Jackson passed away in 2009.

"'Michael' will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artistes the world has ever known," stated the official movie description.