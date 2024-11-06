Michael Jackson biopic release postponed

TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 6, 2024 05:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 05:19 PM

TV & Film

Photo: Collected

The release date for the Michael Jackson biopic has been updated. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film will explore the life of the legendary performer.

Originally set for release on April 18, 2025, the film's premiere has been postponed by six months and is now scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 3, 2025.

Earlier today, Lionsgate announced that it has two titles slated for next year.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will take on the lead role of the pop icon. Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo are set to appear in key roles. The script is penned by John Logan, with Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain producing the film.

The director had spoken about the film stating, "Why I wanted to make it is, Michael. Michael was a big part of my life growing up, a big influence on my career, an incredible artist — but he was a human being, and we're exploring that. I'm very excited about it."

The film is set to include some rare footage as well. At this year's CinemaCon in April, the filmmakers showcased a preview, with producer King revealing that the movie will feature 30 songs and have an extended runtime to capture Michael Jackson's story completely.

Alongside Michael Jackson's biopic, Lionsgate has also scheduled the comedy "Good Fortune" for a wide theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Written and directed by Aziz Ansari, who also stars in the film, it will feature a cast including Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. The production team includes Ansari, Anthony Katagas, and Alan Yang as producers.

"Good Fortune" follows a well-meaning yet somewhat oblivious angel (played by Keanu Reeves) who steps into the lives of a disillusioned gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a prosperous venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

Michael Jackson biopicJaafar Jackson
