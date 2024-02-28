TV & Film
‘Euphoria’ actress Hunter Schafer arrested for pro-Palestine protest
Photo: Collected

During a pro-Palestine protest on Tuesday at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Centre in New York, Hunter Schafer, known for the teen drama series "Euphoria", was detained along with 50 activists from the Jewish Voice for Peace, amid calls for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, according to reports by BNN Breaking.

The demonstration, reportedly intended to disrupt US President Joe Biden's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, highlighted the pressing calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Hunter Schafer's arrest underscored the mounting pressure on the Biden administration to reassess its position and advocate for a ceasefire.

After her debut as trans teen Jules Vaughn in HBO's "Euphoria" in 2019, Hunter Schafer portrayed Tigris Snow in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds" and "Snakes" in 2023. Notably, she has graced the runways for renowned fashion houses such as Prada, Dior, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Rick Owens, Helmut Lang, Tommy Hilfiger, Thierry Mugler, Coach, Maison Margiela, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Versus Versace, Emilio Pucci, Ann Demeulemeester, and Erdem, amongst other prestigious designer labels.

Notably, this isn't the actor's first instance of making headlines for championing a social cause. In 2017, Hunter Schafer earned a spot on Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21 list for her activism against the anti-LGBT legislation HB2. In 2021, Time magazine recognised her as one of the "100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future," with a tribute penned by Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

 

In December 2023, seasoned Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon issued an apology through an Instagram post for her comments made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York the previous November.

During the rally, the actor stated, "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence." Following these remarks, UTA (United Talent Agency), one of Hollywood's leading talent agencies, opted to part ways with Susan as a client.

 

