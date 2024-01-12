Netflix takes down ‘Annapoorna’ after facing legal issues, social media backlash

Controversies around cinema in India are nothing new. In the past year, films like "Pathan" and "The Kerala Story" heated discussions in the country.

To avoid such debates, OTT platforms are also being careful in calculating and negotiating before releasing films, ensuring the freedom of cinema.

However, recently, Netflix removed the South Indian film "Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food" from the streaming site due to an FIR lodged by an Indian citizen named Ramesh Solanki. According to the Hindustan Times' report, Nayanthara starrer film "Annapoorani" was removed from Netflix after facing legal issues and criticism on social media.

Sharing the complaint he filed, Ramesh posted on January 6 on X, "At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film 'Annapoorani' has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios and Trident Arts." He urged the Mumbai police to register an FIR for "hurting religious sentiments."

After that, ZEE studio issued an apology in response. The co-producers have mentioned in the apology letter that the conflicting scenes will be edited and re-released on the platform.

Directed by debutant Nilesh Krishna the film was initially released in theatres on December 1. Starring Nayanthara, Jay, and Sathyaraj, the film received extensive praise from critics after its theatrical release.

However, after its release on Netflix on December 29, the film garnered widespread attention among a larger audience. Controversy ensued soon after.

Some viewers have raised concerns about the filmmakers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in the movie. Their statements suggest that many aspects of the film could be perceived as objectionable. This is because the term 'Love Jihad' is prominently featured in the movie.

The film revolves around the story of an ambitious woman named Annapoorani, born into a conservative Brahmin family. Despite her upbringing, she aspires to become India's top chef. With the help of a friend, she sets out on a journey to fulfil her dreams.

The main theme of the movie is that there is no connection between food and religion. However, critics argue that the portrayal of Ram as a non-vegetarian in the film has sparked intense controversy and criticism.

Two different complaints have been filed by Vishwa Hindu in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai against Nayanthara and related individuals.