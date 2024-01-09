TV & Film
FIR filed against Nayanthara’s film ‘Annapoorani
Photo: Collected

Mumbai police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the movie "Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food," starring Nayanthara, over alleged promotion of 'Love Jihad.' The controversy gained prominence after the LT Marg police station received a complaint expressing concerns about the film's content, according to reports by The Statesman. 

The movie, centered on Nayanthara's character, Annapoorani, aspiring to be a chef, confronts the struggle of breaking away from her orthodox Hindu family. As the daughter of a priest, she grapples with societal expectations, challenging traditions to follow her culinary aspirations, including experimenting with non-vegetarian dishes.

The FIR contends that the movie promotes the concept of 'Love Jihad,' primarily through the romantic subplot featuring Annapoorani and Farhaan, played by Jai. 

According to the complaint, Farhaan's character allegedly distorts the Valmiki Ramayana by suggesting that Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Mata Sita consumed meat during their exile. This reinterpretation has raised concerns about the potential impact on religious sentiments within the narrative.

Intensifying the controversy, another scene in the movie shows Nayanthara's character covering her head with a black cloth to perform the Namaz before cooking biryani. This moment is a response to a memory triggered by a friend's revelation that performing the Namaz is the secret to cooking delicious biryani.

The FIR, lodged under pertinent legal sections, emphasizes the sensitivity surrounding interfaith relationships portrayed in the film. Despite filmmakers asserting that the narrative intends to spotlight challenges faced by individuals pursuing dreams against societal norms, critics argue it might unintentionally reinforce stereotypes and offend religious sentiments.

The case awaits further investigation, and stakeholders closely monitor its unfolding within the intricate tapestry of India's diverse cultural landscape.

