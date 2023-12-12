Nayanthara named 'Most Powerful Women in Business'

Renowned Tamil actress Nayanthara, affectionately referred to as 'Lady Superstar', has been recognised as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business' by Business Today magazine, alongside a few other eminent personalities.

Zoya Akhtar

She shares this prestigious recognition with notable figures like Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Sangita Reddy, the joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals.

Madhabi Puri Buch

Expressing her gratitude, Nayanthara took to Instagram to acknowledge her husband, Vignesh Shivan, for inspiring her to aspire to greater achievements.

Sangita Reddy

Beyond her acting prowess, Nayanthara has expanded her repertoire by venturing into film production through her company Rowdy Pictures, which has notably produced films like "Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal", "Connect", and "Netrikann". Additionally, she has ventured into the beauty industry with her brand named 9Skin and The Lip Balm Company. Her commitment to social impact is evident through her initiative in the sanitary pad manufacturing company named Femi.

In an interview with Business Today, Nayanthara emphasised the importance of her endeavours to make a positive difference in people's lives, prioritising impact over mere profitability. She highlighted the meticulous approach she and Vignesh Shivan take towards their businesses, ensuring each venture maintains a high-quality standard and serves a purpose beyond financial gain.

While discussing her upcoming cinematic projects, Nayanthara mentioned her recent film "Annapoorni", which received a moderate response. She also hinted at her forthcoming films, titled "Test" and "Mannangatti Since 1960".

Nayanthara's recognition as a powerful figure in both the entertainment industry and the business world stands as a testament to her multifaceted talents and commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond the realm of cinema.