Rumours of ‘Taarak Mehta's’ ‘Tappu’ engaged to ‘Babita ji’ run wild, actor clarifies

The popular TV show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" has been rather loved by many viewers for its witty and inventive storyline. However, it's not just the drama on screen that people talk about - the personal lives of the actors also grab headlines.

Recently, rumours have circulated that Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji, and Raj Anadkat, who portrays Tappu, have taken a big step in their relationship by getting engaged.

According to reports from several Indian media outlets, Munmun, aged 36, and Raj, aged 27, exchanged engagement rings in a private ceremony earlier this month in Gujarat, with both of their families present.

There have been rumours about their relationship for some time, and sources close to the couple said that their families have accepted their bond. A source told News18, "The engagement happened recently. They exchanged rings in Vadodara, Gujarat. Both Munmun and Raj's families are happy about their relationship and were there at the ceremony."

The source also said, "They have been dating since Raj joined 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. It was quite obvious to everyone on the sets. Some people were even sure that Munmun and Raj would eventually get married. So, it's not surprising that they're engaged now."

Although there have been reports, neither Munmun nor Raj has officially confirmed their engagement, and details about their wedding plans are not known. The two have previously asked fans not to speculate about their personal lives.

However, Raj Anadkat's Instagram team claims the news is 'false and baseless'. In an Instagram story, the team claimed that all the recent news regarding the issue is not true.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", which started airing in 2008, is the longest-running daily sitcom. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, the show has aired over 4,000 episodes and continues to entertain audiences.