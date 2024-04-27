‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Gurucharan Singh missing for five days

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", has been missing for over five days.

As per Times of India reports, The actor was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai when he went missing at the Delhi airport. His father has since filed a missing person report.

According to his close friend Ms Soni, the actor had been unwell recently and had undergone medical tests.

The reports state that Gurucharan did not return home. His father, Hargit Singh, has filed a missing complaint in Hindi, stating, "My son, Gurucharan Singh, aged 50, left home at 8:30am on April 22 to travel to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight but did not arrive in Mumbai, nor had he returned home. His phone is also unreachable. He is mentally stable, and we have been actively searching for him, but he is now considered missing."

Gurcharan Singh portrayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, a lively and jovial character known for his party-loving nature and unabashed love for his wife. He was a key founding member of the show and became a beloved figure amongst fans.

Gurcharan briefly departed the series in 2013 but returned the following year due to overwhelming public demand. His departure from the series in 2020 led to actor Balwinder Singh Suri taking ove the role.