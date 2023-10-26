TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 26, 2023 07:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 08:09 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Amitabh, Rajinikanth begin filming for ‘Thalaivar 170’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 26, 2023 07:54 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 08:09 PM
Photo: Collected

The two entities Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have worked together in several movies over the years. The former is now known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood while the latter is the superstar of the Tamil film industry. They were last seen in the film "Hum" in 1991.

Now Rajnikanth starrer new film "Thalaivar 170" has brought these two powerful actors back together on set after 33 years, reported Indian press Filmfare. They began filming on Wednesday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rajinikanth posted a picture of the duo on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's 'Thalaivar 170' directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!"

Read more

Aamir Khan busy arranging his only daughter’s wedding

Amitabh also wrote on his personal blog post about filming his first scene with Rajinikanth for this movie. "From today the new project with Rajinikanth has begun. We are working together again and the opportunity came after many years," Amitabh stated.

The announcement of the film's name, "Thalaivar 170", was made in March. It will be Rajinikanth's 170th film.

 

Related topic:
Amitabh BachchanRajinikanthThalaivar 170
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tiger Shroff becomes a vigilante in ‘Ganapath’

Tiger Shroff becomes a vigilante in ‘Ganapath’

Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan reunite after 32 years

Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan reunite after 32 years

Amitabh, SRK to reunite on-screen after 17 years

Amitabh, SRK to reunite on-screen after 17 years

Amitabh blasts lack of free speech, SRK blames narrow-mindedness

Could Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' be the superhero film Bollywood needs?

|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে