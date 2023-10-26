Amitabh, Rajinikanth begin filming for ‘Thalaivar 170’

The two entities Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have worked together in several movies over the years. The former is now known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood while the latter is the superstar of the Tamil film industry. They were last seen in the film "Hum" in 1991.

Now Rajnikanth starrer new film "Thalaivar 170" has brought these two powerful actors back together on set after 33 years, reported Indian press Filmfare. They began filming on Wednesday.

Rajinikanth posted a picture of the duo on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's 'Thalaivar 170' directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!"

Amitabh also wrote on his personal blog post about filming his first scene with Rajinikanth for this movie. "From today the new project with Rajinikanth has begun. We are working together again and the opportunity came after many years," Amitabh stated.

The announcement of the film's name, "Thalaivar 170", was made in March. It will be Rajinikanth's 170th film.