‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 posters drop ahead of trailer release

In anticipation of the much-awaited return of "House of the Dragon" season 2, a fresh set of character posters has been revealed, hinting at what's to come in the "Game of Thrones" prequel. The posters drop just before the debut of the first trailer scheduled for today, March 21.

Shared on the official House of the Dragon social media accounts, the six new character posters offer a glimpse into the key figures set to take centre stage in the upcoming season of the HBO fantasy series. Accompanying the posters is a forewarning urging viewers to choose wisely as the clash between Team Black and Team Green looms on the horizon.

For those still undecided on which faction to rally behind, today's trailer release promises to provide some clarity. Fans can look forward to catching their initial glimpse of the next instalment of "House of the Dragon" on March 21, with the season slated to premiere on HBO Max this June.

Continuing the saga based on George R R Martin's "Fire and Blood", which spans approximately 150 years of history and culminates in the dramatic "Dance of the Dragons", season 2 is set to pick up where its predecessor left off. Martin himself has hinted at a darker tone for the upcoming episodes, having already previewed the first two.

Although season 2 will comprise eight episodes, two less than its inaugural run, the reduction in episode count does not diminish the story's scope. Martin has stressed the need for at least four seasons to fully explore this literary work of his, a sentiment echoed by HBO's head of drama, suggesting that the series still has plenty of narrative potential to explore.

With anticipation building, fans can brace themselves for the impending conflict and bloodshed as "House of the Dragon" season 2 prepares to grace screens on HBO Max this June.

